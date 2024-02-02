Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Michael Cleveland accepts the Best Bluegrass Album award for “Tall Fiddler” onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Meet, Michael Cleveland.

Kentucky fiddler, Michael Cleveland is the most awarded fiddler of all time and he was born blind and mostly deaf! But at age four he knew what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. Michael said, “I wanted to learn how to play bluegrass.”

He got his start in Louisville at the Kentucky School for the Blind in a classical program that wanted to teach him how to play the violin. He laughed and said, “I didn’t know much about the violin, but I knew a LOT about the fiddle.” And that training has gotten him very far in life.

His album, “Lovin’ of the Game” is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Bluegrass Album category against the legend himself Willie Nelson, as well as Sam Bush, Mighty Poplars, Billy Strings, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

Michael shared some really interesting thoughts on being a musician. He said, “When I play music, things get better . . . You must feel it. Obviously, everybody wants to play perfectly . . . but really, my favorite musicians are the ones that make you feel something.”

We’ll be rooting for Michael to bring home another Grammy at this year’s ceremony!