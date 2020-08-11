Kelly Clarkson Will Fill In For Injured Simon Cowell On AGT
And she was her normal sassy self in announcing it! LOL
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDuZOxMgWUZ/?utm_source=ig_embed
She crafted a mock ‘AGT’ memo sent to “All Staff.” It read, “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”
It looks like it will only be two days…taping today and tomorrow’s live shows alongside Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.
Simon broke his back over the weekend while riding an electric bike in Malibu. He underwent a 6-hour surgery and is now recuperating. It’s unclear if he’ll miss any more live shows.
