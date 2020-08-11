      Weather Alert

Kelly Clarkson Will Fill In For Injured Simon Cowell On AGT

Aug 11, 2020 @ 6:25am

And she was her normal sassy self in announcing it! LOL

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDuZOxMgWUZ/?utm_source=ig_embed

She crafted a mock ‘AGT’ memo sent to “All Staff.” It read, “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”

It looks like it will only be two days…taping today and tomorrow’s live shows alongside Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

Simon broke his back over the weekend while riding an electric bike in Malibu. He underwent a 6-hour surgery and is now recuperating. It’s unclear if he’ll miss any more live shows.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
AGT back injury filling in Kelly Clarkson SImon Cowell
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE