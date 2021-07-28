Kelly Clarkson Has To Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200K A MONTH In Child And Spousal Support

A Los Angeles County judge handed down the order Tuesday that Kelly Clarkson needs to give ex Brandon Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as $45,601 per month in child support.
Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay Brandon Blackstock hefty sum amid divorce proceedings. https://t.co/SDm5DWmtRv
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 27, 2021
The arrangement means that Blackstock will get $195,601 in total each month, or roughly $2.4 million per year. She also has to pay $1.25 million towards his attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.
A source previously told PEOPLE that is about half of what he was going for, requesting she pay him $436,000 per month ($301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support). Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.