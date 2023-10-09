99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Keanu Reeves Plays Catch With A Young Fan

October 9, 2023 5:48AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

9-year-old Elijah’s grandma has a bit of a hobby in “fishing” for celebrities. She’s met over 100. She heard that Keanu Reeves was performing with his band at the House of Blues, and her grandsons decided to tag along this time. He ended up having the most amazing experience! 

He got to play catch with a “superstar” and said it was the best few minutes of his life!  He’s going to keep that football forever!  His 11-year-old brother Caleb got a selfie and they both got their swag autographed!

 

STORY HERE

 

More about:
Annette Cruz
Elijah
House of Blues
Houston
Keanu Reeves
playing catch

POPULAR POSTS

1

Gwen And Reba Duke It Out For Local Singer Jackson Snelling On "The Voice"
2

Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence About Taylor Swift
3

Couple Books Two Years Of Cruises, Cheaper Than a Retirement Home
4

Taylor Swift Brings Famous Friends To Chiefs/Jets Game
5

Travis Kelce Pays For Everyone's Meal To Rent Out The Restaurant

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE