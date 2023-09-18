Katy Perry Sells Catalog for $225 Million

UNSPECIFIED – MAY 09: In this screengrab, Katy Perry speaks during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Anyone know where Scooter is? LOL!!

Katy Perry is the latest artist to sell off their music catalog for big bucks, raking in $225 million for rights to her five albums, “One of the Boys,” “Teenage Dream,” “Prism,” “Witness,” and “Smile.”

Katy Perry has sold her catalog to Litmus Music for $225 million — including ‘Teenage Dream’ and her four other albums released between 2008 and 2020. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/NCzNNsu0oD — billboard (@billboard) September 18, 2023

She has sold her music catalog to Litmus Music, a subsidiary of The Carlyle Group. Former President of Capitol Records and co-founder of Litmus said in the press release, “Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I’m so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire.”

What is your favorite Katy Perry song?