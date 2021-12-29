      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Reveals Vegas Residency Setlist

Dec 29, 2021 @ 1:32pm
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Katy Perry performs onstage with Zedd at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Katy Perry will hit the stage to start her Las Vegas residency today (December 29). Katy Perry: PLAY will run until March 19, 2022, at the Resorts World Theatre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

“TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND. Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! #PLAY (sic)” Perry wrote on Instagram while sharing the setlist for the show.

Katy Perry will perform hits, “I Kissed A Girl,” “California Girls,” and will end the night with “Firework.”

Are you planning to see Katy Perry in Las Vegas? What do you like most about Katy Perry’s live shows?

