Kanye West Describes Meeting With Donald Trump

Kanye West has announced he will once again run for President of the United States again in 2024. He met with former president Donald Trump to ask him to run as his VP. Turns out Trump wasn’t crazy about the idea.

According to Kanye, in his run, he would want to hold Trump and his policies as a conservative “directly to the bible” and was screamed at by Trump saying that he would lose the race.

The election will be another eventful one come 2024.