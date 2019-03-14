Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Everything……Except Her Moisturizer Made of Blood

Justin and Hailey share almost everything together! Well almost, except her moisturizer made of her own blood.

Hold the phone….WHAT!? Yup, you read that right. I guess whatever works….works? Hailey has AH-MAZ-ING skin and shared her secrets to her “bare face” makeup look in a recent beauty essay. She also shared that her and Justin share the same shampoo!

Justin admitted that he doesn’t want to share Hailey’s moisturizer though, which not only is made from her own blood but also costs around $1400. Ummmm that’s about double someone’s rent???? Oh and get this-She’s not the only one who uses this wacky moisturizer.

The moisturizer is Dr. Barbara Sturm’s MC1 Blood Moisturizer and is used by other celebrities including Karolina Kurkova, Jaime King, Elsa Hosk, Emma Roberts, and Victoria Beckham. You can’t just send your blood to this skin doctor though. You have to have a special appointment set up with her and more!

$1400 is definitely not pocket change but if it transforms us to look like Hailey Baldwin, we might just reconsider…oops!