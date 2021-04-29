Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Lilac Crocs and Her Reaction Was Priceless
Crocs continue to take over the planet and Justin Bieber has been a part of their success with his sold-out Crocs collaboration. So naturally, Justin would send Victoria Beckham, the fashion mogul, a pair of the foam shoes.
Victoria Beckham enlisted the help of her fans to decide what she would wear after lockdown. The fashion designer posted a pair of lilac Crocs sent to her from Justin Bieber. The Crocs are part of his “Drew House” collaboration.
Beckham was grateful for Justin’s gift however, she says she’s never worn a pair of Crocs and went on to say, “it was the thought that counts.”
She then posted a poll asking her fans if she’d be wearing the purple pastel Crocs, “I can’t wait for the results,” said Beckham.