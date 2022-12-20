99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Bieber Says He Didn’t Approve H&M Clothing Line

December 20, 2022 10:44AM EST
Justin Bieber is NOT impressed with the new clothing line at H&M with his face all over it. In fact, he said he did not approve it.

He posted to his Instagram story Monday (12/19) to say it was trash and,

I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.

If you would like to fetch his official merch, click here. You can also grab something from his Drew clothing line.

After looking for the H&M line online, it appears the clothes may have been removed.

