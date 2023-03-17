Justin Bieber Gives An Update On Facial Paralysis

Source: YouTube

Justin Bieber has apparently still been dealing with partial facial paralysis resulting from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that was the reason behind canceling his tour. He first revealed his condition last June when he showed fans he could only move one side of his face.

In a video posted to his Instagram story, he points to his face, moves his eyebrows and finally smiles. He posted pics looking happy with wife Hailey at the Oscars Vanity Fair party.

Glad to see him doing better!