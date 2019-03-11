Jussie Smollett Hit With 16 Felony Counts For Lying About His Attack

Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony counts by a grand jury in Chicago for allegedly staging a phony racist and homophobic attack against himself.

Each of the 16 new counts carries a possible sentence of up to four years in prison, but legal experts expect him to cut a plea deal — which would allow him to walk free. Smollett’s attorney claims the new set of charges are an attempt to “distract from the internal investigation launched” into the Chicago Police Department, which is suspected of leaking information about the high-profile case to the press.

As for the cast and crew of his show “Empire”, sources say the cast has been more supportive of him, while the crew has been more critical.