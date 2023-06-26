99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jon Hamm Married His Former Co-Star

June 26, 2023 9:42AM EDT
Jon Hamm married his former “Mad Men” co-star, Anna Osceola, on Saturday at one of the locations from their show.

Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, was the backdrop as celeb guests included John Slattery, Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields and Larry David. the location was where Hamm’s character had his epiphany during the series finale.

They’d actually met on the set of ‘Mad Men’ in 2015 … and apparently circled back with each other two years ago after Jon split with his longtime partner, Jennifer Westfeldt.

