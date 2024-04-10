John Calipari Officially Says Goodbye To Kentucky
After 15 seasons as the men’s basketball Head Coach at the University of Kentucky, John Calipari announced in a video to BBN on social media he is leaving the program. He was thankful to have his “dream job” but felt like the program and the fans “need a new voice.”
He didn’t mention the rumored new gig as head coach at the University of Arkansas, but said several opportunities presented themselves.
Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart tweeted a thank you to Coach Cal for his contributions to the university “on and off the court.” He also said they are “working diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”
We’re appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky. We’re grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court.
— Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) April 9, 2024