99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

John Calipari Officially Says Goodbye To Kentucky

April 9, 2024 8:54PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

After 15 seasons as the men’s basketball Head Coach at the University of Kentucky, John Calipari announced in a video to BBN on social media he is leaving the program. He was thankful to have his “dream job” but felt like the program and the fans “need a new voice.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Calipari (@ukcoachcalipari)

He didn’t mention the rumored new gig as head coach at the University of Arkansas, but said several opportunities presented themselves.

Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart tweeted a thank you to Coach Cal for his contributions to the university “on and off the court.” He also said they are “working diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”

 

More about:
John Calipari
leaving
Mitch Barnhart
University of Kentucky

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

Drake Bell On Nickelodeon's Response To "Quiet On The Set" Docuseries: "Pretty Empty"
5

NICU Nurses Adopt A Baby They Cared For

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE