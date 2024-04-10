John Calipari Officially Says Goodbye To Kentucky

Source: YouTube

After 15 seasons as the men’s basketball Head Coach at the University of Kentucky, John Calipari announced in a video to BBN on social media he is leaving the program. He was thankful to have his “dream job” but felt like the program and the fans “need a new voice.”

He didn’t mention the rumored new gig as head coach at the University of Arkansas, but said several opportunities presented themselves.

Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart tweeted a thank you to Coach Cal for his contributions to the university “on and off the court.” He also said they are “working diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”