Source: YouTube

Busy week for Joey Fatone after his appearance with *NSYNC at the MTV VMA’s and they dropping a teaser for a new *NSYNC song from the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack! He also popped back in to “The Masked Singer” to cover The Jackson 5 with Bow Wow!

He also showed the crowd how dedicated he was with his time on the show by showing off a tattoo on his leg of his rabbit character!