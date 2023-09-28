99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Daughters Staying In Taylor Swift’s Apartment

September 28, 2023 6:38AM EDT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner second daughter was born just over a year ago, but now we finally know what her name is thanks to divorce documents. Her name is Delphine, which has French and Greek origins.

Delphine and her big sister Willa, 3, are apparently staying at least part time at one of Taylor Swift’s apartments in New York City as their parents work out their divorce. Sophie is currently fighting to have her divorce cased moved from Florida to the U.K.

