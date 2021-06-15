Jessica Biel Shares Details Of Quietly Welcoming Her Second Child With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel gave a glimpse into her private world in Montana when they secretly welcomed son Phineas, now 11 months, into the world. She told Dax Shepherd on an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. “I’m spending a lot of time at home on Zooms in my apartment, “Hanging with my baby, changing diapers, doing nap time.”
Jessica Biel joins us today!!AND very important news regarding Monica and Jess Love Boys S2 in the intro. We require your involvement so check it out!! Enjoy @JessicaBiel 🍒 pic.twitter.com/khkiyxECZW
— Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) June 14, 2021
Last July, reports spread that Jessica and Justin quietly welcomed their second child. But it wasn’t until January before they would confirm the news.
“I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.” “The hospital restrictions had just changed,” Jessica explained. “And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”
So how was the adjustment going from one to two?
“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like,” Jessica said. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”