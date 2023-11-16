Jeremy Renner Gets Emotional Reflecting On His Snowplow Accident Recovery

Source: YouTube

It’s been 10 months since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life when a snowcat ran over him, crushing 30 bones. Renner says he cried ‘tears of joy’ on Instagram to mark this point in his recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

In a video, he tries skipping. ‘First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends… I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.’

The accident happened on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada when he attempted to stop the snowcat from hitting his nephew.