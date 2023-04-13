Jennifer Lawrence Almost Hooked Taylor Swift Up With A Date?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

​​Bradley Cooper Turned Down Taylor Swift Despite Jennifer Lawrence’s Attempt At Matchmaking

As the world digests Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breaking up, there was a time when Taylor had her eyes set on Bradley Cooper. Bradley and Jennifer Lawrence were rumored to be dating due to their great on-screen chemistry.

While the sparks didn’t fly for Louisville’s sweetheart and Cooper, Jennifer tried to set up Bradley with Taylor Swift, but he just wasn’t that into her. A source close to Bradley told Radar Online, “First of all, her reputation precedes her. Bradley is very wary of dating someone who is a bit of a serial dater like Taylor.” Bradley felt Taylor was too young, being 16 years her senior, and he wanted something more serious at the time.

