Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Those David Schwimmer Dating Rumors

Last month, rumors started swirling that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were dating after they admitted to crushing on each in the first season of “Friends.”
The rumors came on the heels of their HBO Max reunion for the iconic television show. David‘s rep quickly shot down the rumors of anything romantic between the pair, and now Jennifer is reacting:
“That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”