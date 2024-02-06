99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jennifer Aniston Forgets She Worked With David Schwimmer In Uber Eats Commercial

February 6, 2024 9:40AM EST
Uber Eats is playing off of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s iconic roles in “Friends” by having her FORGET they’re friends! She says to remember something, you have to forget something else.  Jelly Roll “forgets” he has face tattoos and David and Victoria Beckham “forget” she was a Spice Girl!  LOL

The concept is to not forget that Uber Eats also delivers groceries, flowers, alcohol or anything else.

