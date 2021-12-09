Jennifer Aniston Calls Pregnancy Rumors “Hurtful”

Jennifer Aniston says she has stopped taking “hurtful” pregnancy rumors personally.
She talked to The Hollywood Reporter about of scrutiny over her personal life and some people’s assumptions that she “chose career over kids,” explaining that past pregnancy rumors were painful for her to see.
“People certainly project onto you and all that, but my job is to go, ‘Listen, I’ll show you what I’m capable of, and you decide if you want to subscribe,'” said Aniston about attention toward her private life. “So you disappear as much as you can, you have fun, you take on these weird roles, you don’t give a s—, you enjoy yourself, you remember that you have a gorgeous group of friends and your life is blessed and you do the best that you can.”
“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.” She added, “What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media]. Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?”
Aniston points to the cruelty of social media saying. “It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. So it’s just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don’t know why there’s such a cruel streak in society.”
Also during the interview she mentioned how the “Friends” reunion was more emotional than she anticipated.