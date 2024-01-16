99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jenna Ortega Talks More Horror In The Next Season Of ‘Wednesday’

January 16, 2024 9:05AM EST
Source: YouTube

It was Jenna Orteg’s first time being nominated for an Emmy and she took the red carpet last night and told Laverna Cox a little bit about the next season of ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix! Yeee!

 

In the E! News interview, she says,

I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror, but it’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that’s what’s wonderful about her.

She’ll be an executive producer in the next season, too! Deadline shows that the production for the show will be moving from Romania to Ireland for the next installment.

 

