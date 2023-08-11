99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

JCPS Closes Schools To Work On Bussing Issues

August 11, 2023 8:00AM EDT
From WAVE3 August 10: Jefferson County Public Schools closed schools Thursday and Friday this week (operating as a snow day) and all JCPS extracurriculars, including athletics, have also been canceled.

 

JCPS confirmed the next four days will be focused on fixing the JCPS school bus transportation issues.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio apologized and took responsibility for the disaster.

The president of the bus drivers’ union says the problem lies in the Alpha Route software that is generating the routes.

