Javier Bardem Says “E.T” Was His Childhood “Crush”

Well this is interesting! “Being the Ricardos” star Javier Bardem recently spoke to British Vogue about childhood crushes, and an unexpected name came up.
Javier Bardem wanted to phone home with E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s hit 1982 film. The “Dune” star revealed the character was his childhood crush. Learn more: https://t.co/SfAAc2O1vc pic.twitter.com/uCLFBD1GyW
— IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 4, 2022
“E.T. I remember the day I saw the film three times in a row. I remember when I met Steven Spielberg. He’s such a wonderful man. What an artist.” He also admires his mom and Al Pacino…but E.T. has that special place in his heart!
