Javier Bardem Says “E.T” Was His Childhood “Crush”

Feb 7, 2022 @ 9:24am

Well this is interesting!  “Being the Ricardos” star Javier Bardem recently spoke to British Vogue about childhood crushes, and an unexpected name came up.

“E.T. I remember the day I saw the film three times in a row. I remember when I met Steven Spielberg. He’s such a wonderful man. What an artist.” He also admires his mom and Al Pacino…but E.T. has that special place in his heart!

 

