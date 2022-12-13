Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour

Janet Jackson is launching her “Together Again” tour next year, with Ludacris as the opening act. It kicks off in Florida on April 14 and will hit 22 states before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21.

The closest she’ll be to us is Nashville on May 4 and Noblesville, IN on May 26th. Pre-sale for the tickets starts today on Ticketmaster, and general admission will start on December 16th according to her website.