Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans While Still Hospitalized
May 4, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Jamie Foxx posted on Instagram thanking fans for the love as he remains hospitalized in Atlanta. He suffered a “medical emergency: over three weeks ago and not much else is known.
Foxx also thanked buddy Nick Cannon for taking over the Fox game show Beat Shazam as a guest host. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, is a DJ on the show, but Kelly Osbourne is filling in as her dad continues his recovery.
