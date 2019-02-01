James Corden and Alanis Morrisette Perform Updated “Ironic”

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 26: James Corden speaks onstage during the for your consideration event for Showtime's "Patrick Melrose"at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

James Corden and Alanis Morrisette teamed up to perform an updated version of her massive hit “Ironic” and the result was incredible.

In 1995 when Alanis Morrisette released her hit song “Ironic”, the world was a simpler place. You know, things like winning the lottery and dying the next day or a torrential downpour on your wedding day were the most ironic things you had to worry about.

The world is a more complicated place these days. Tinder, Facebook, Twitter, iPhones, Politics, the 24 hour news cycle, the Super Bowl, viral videos..the list goes on and on. So while “Ironic” continues to stand as a timeless classic, it needed to be updated to reflect current trends and the ironies we’re all faced with every day. James Corden and Alanis herself did not disappoint.