Jack Black Calls Taylor Swift The “Zeitgeist” Of The Year

December 5, 2023 2:48PM EST
Let’s not forget Jack Black’s underwear rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” in Los Angeles in October.

He is pretty impressed with Taylor’s success in 2023. He called her the “zeitgeist” of the year — and if that’s not in your everyday vernacular, it just means “the general intellectual, moral, and cultural climate of an era.” The Hollywood Reporter shared Jack’s thoughts on their TikTok:

Has anyone ever in the history of music had a more successful tour? I don’t think so. And when you see videos of the audiences at these Taylor Swift shows, it’s kind of like she’s a god.

