Jack Black Calls Taylor Swift The “Zeitgeist” Of The Year
December 5, 2023 2:48PM EST
Source: YouTube
Let’s not forget Jack Black’s underwear rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” in Los Angeles in October.
He is pretty impressed with Taylor’s success in 2023. He called her the “zeitgeist” of the year — and if that’s not in your everyday vernacular, it just means “the general intellectual, moral, and cultural climate of an era.” The Hollywood Reporter shared Jack’s thoughts on their TikTok:
@hollywoodreporter “i’m fascinated by her success” – #jackblack on #taylorswift ♬ original sound – The Hollywood Reporter
Has anyone ever in the history of music had a more successful tour? I don’t think so. And when you see videos of the audiences at these Taylor Swift shows, it’s kind of like she’s a god.
