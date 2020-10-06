J. Balvin Now Has A McDonald’s Meal
McDonald’s is teaming up with Latin pop star J. Balvin for a meal that includes some of his favorite menu items, following the success of the chain’s team up with Travis Scott.
The J. Balvin Meal comes with a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal is now on the menu across the US for a limited time through November 1st.
he said “As a longtime McDonald’s fan, I am excited to join the shortlist of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor. I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!”