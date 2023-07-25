99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Is Ed Sheeran The Best Pop Star on the Planet?

July 25, 2023 5:42AM EDT
Share
Is Ed Sheeran The Best Pop Star on the Planet?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Ed Sheeran is the greatest!

Ed took over a karaoke bar after his Nashville stadium show. Ed Sheeran lived in Nashville for a few years and visited one of his old haunts.

Ed led the crowd in a singalong of a Backstreet Boys favorite.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

AJ, Howie, and the official Backstreet Boys IG account approved!

via @teddysphotos on Instagram

Ed and the bar crowd sang one of his songs, too, as he serenaded a newly-married couple! Our sister station, Mix 106.5 in San Jose got the footage!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mix 106.5 (@mymix1065sanjose)

We dare you to name a better pop star in the world than Ed, you can’t! He’s the greatest!

More about:
Ed Sheeran
Karaoke
NASHVILLE

POPULAR POSTS

1

ABC's "Golden Bachelor" Is From Indiana
2

Tom Cruise Surprises Moviegoers At Screenings Of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
3

Netflix Drops It's $9.99 Plan
4

Paul Rudd Appears In Fan's Music Video After Meeting At The Eras Tour
5

Jack Harlow Introduces His Mom To Beyonce

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE