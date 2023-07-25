Is Ed Sheeran The Best Pop Star on the Planet?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Ed Sheeran is the greatest!

Ed took over a karaoke bar after his Nashville stadium show. Ed Sheeran lived in Nashville for a few years and visited one of his old haunts.

Ed led the crowd in a singalong of a Backstreet Boys favorite.

AJ, Howie, and the official Backstreet Boys IG account approved!

Ed and the bar crowd sang one of his songs, too, as he serenaded a newly-married couple! Our sister station, Mix 106.5 in San Jose got the footage!

We dare you to name a better pop star in the world than Ed, you can’t! He’s the greatest!