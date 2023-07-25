Is Ed Sheeran The Best Pop Star on the Planet?
July 25, 2023 5:42AM EDT
Ed Sheeran is the greatest!
Ed took over a karaoke bar after his Nashville stadium show. Ed Sheeran lived in Nashville for a few years and visited one of his old haunts.
Ed led the crowd in a singalong of a Backstreet Boys favorite.
View this post on Instagram
AJ, Howie, and the official Backstreet Boys IG account approved!
Ed and the bar crowd sang one of his songs, too, as he serenaded a newly-married couple! Our sister station, Mix 106.5 in San Jose got the footage!
View this post on Instagram
We dare you to name a better pop star in the world than Ed, you can’t! He’s the greatest!
More about: