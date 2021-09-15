Introducing the iPhone 13 Lineup

Apple is unveiling the iPhone 13 lineup: the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. They’ve got a faster A15 Bionic chip, three all-new cameras, and an improved display. The iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1,099. Both will be available to order on Friday, shipping on September 24th.
Apple says the phones have an all-new three-camera system which means better low-light photography thanks to its bigger sensor. The phones’ telephoto camera now goes up to 3x zoom, enabling 6x optical zoom across the three cameras. All three cameras now have night mode, and there’s a new macro mode for photographing subjects at just 2cm.
On the video side, the cinematic focus feature announced for the iPhone 13 will also be available on the 13 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro will also be able to film in up to 4K / 30fps in ProRes, a higher quality video format that gives video editors more control when tweaking footage after it’s been shot. However, the base 128GB storage option will top out at 1080p / 30fps. Apple says ProRes support will be available “in a future iOS 15 update.”