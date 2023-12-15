99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Inside Taylor Swift’s Star-Studded Birthday Celebration

December 15, 2023 8:45AM EST
It’s the year of Taylor Swift, and as she celebrated turning 34, she of course was surrounded by plenty of famous friends. Tay celebrated in NYC with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Miles Teller and his wife and more!  She was even serenaded by the paparazzi, which she appreciated, as they walked in to the party at The Box.

Her man, Travis Kelce, couldn’t be there that night but they found time to be together at a private party after his latest game.

