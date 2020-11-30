Hugh Grant Says Hollywood Left Him
Hugh Grant is talking about spending so much time away from Hollywood in a new interview about his new HBO limited series, The Undoing. He took a seven-year break from making movies in the late 2000s:
“I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics,” “I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker.”
That movie was Did You Hear About the Morgans, which garnered bad reviews and was a big flop at the box office. “Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight,” Hugh shared. “It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.”
Those “other things” include being dad to his three young kids – born in 2012, 2015 and 2018 – with wife Anna Eberstein.
“I’m an old man with very young children and a very exhausted wife. So it’s just about survival from hour to hour in terms of childcare,” Hugh said.
