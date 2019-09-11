      Weather Alert

Hostess Shocks the Internet with Pickle and Peanut Butter Twinkies

Sep 11, 2019 @ 5:36pm

How does a Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkie sound to you?

Well, Hostess is at it again.

The brand is known for trolling the internet with outrageous types of twinkies, but nobody is feeling this one…AT ALL! Fans took to social media in a panic!

Hostess finally admitted it wasn’t true. A Hostess spokesperson said, This is just some social media levity from Hostess. We regularly feature fun, fictional products on our social media, and this is one of those.

The nerve of them playing with our taste buds like that.

