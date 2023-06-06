99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Hocus Pocus 3” In The Works At Disney

June 6, 2023 8:11AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

How many times can we bring back the Sanderson sisters?  Apparently many. Disney is working on a “Hocus Pocus 3” because why let that kind of magic just fade away like the Sanderson sisters did in “Hocus Pocus 2” (spoiler alert LOL)?!

The sequel broke records with the largest opening weekend with 2.7 billion minutes streamed following its Sept. 30 premiere. It also became the most watched original film for Disney+ in the first three days it was available.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
development
Disney
Hocus Pocus 3

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

Louisville Kid Will Perform On Premiere Of "AGT"
3

Here's The Real Story Behind The 'Angry' Tom Hanks Cannes Photos
4

Ed Sheeran Bartended At An Atlanta Brewery Before His Show
5

Miley Cyrus Tries To Clarify Her Stance To Fans About Touring

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE