Hilarious Viral Worst First Date

This woman named Elyse brilliantly and hilariously shared her story on TikTok in response to a question about her worst first-date experience. The story begins with this particular man inviting her out to dinner. They planned to meet first at his place.
She gets there and he said he’d lost his keys and asked her to drive. He gave her directions and they ended up at a Taco Bell – in the drive-thru lane.
He then ordered 100 hard-shell tacos. Oh…and she had to pay because he “forgot” his wallet. They got back to his house only to eat the tacos at his kitchen table in silence.
The man’s father briefly joined them before Elyse decided the date was over. She took the remaining tacos with her. The video, uploaded earlier this week, has been viewed over 12.3 million times.
In a follow-up video, Elyse confirmed that she bought 100 tacos. She says it took about 15 minutes for the workers to make the food, which cost about $150. While they waited for the order, she says he spent the time talking about his ex-girlfriend.