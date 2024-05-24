99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

U.S. Lawmakers Travel To Turks And Caicos Advocating For Five Detained Americans

May 24, 2024 11:17AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

There are now five Americans being held in the Turks and Caicos on strict ammunition laws facing 12 years in prison, all saying it was an “honest mistake”.

Lawmakers traveled to the island to try to secure their release, as the first of the five awaits sentencing today. Bryan Hagerich has been held since February and is “praying” for a fine and credit for time served.  Other Americans in that same boat include Tyler Wenrich, Ryan Watson, Michael Evans Lee and grandmother Sharitta Grier.

Some U.S. lawmakers suggesting a possible travel band to the island.

More about:
Americans
ammunition
detained
laws
Prison
Turks and Caicos
U.S. lawmakers

POPULAR POSTS

1

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
3

92-Year-Old Pranks Phone Scammers
4

Local Family In Need Of Essentials After House Fire
5

Sick Boy Airlifted From Cruise Ship

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE