Strangers Save Teen From Drowning In Florida

Source: YouTube

A water rescue was caught on camera after three strangers jumped into the Boca Raton Inlet to save a teen who was struggling and crying out for help.

Seth Stern was filming boats for work with his camera on a tripod when he heard someone crying from help in the water. He called out to the teen to swim sideways toward the rocks so he could pull him out. The response was, “I can’t…I don’t have the energy”. The teen was caught in a rip current, so Stern and two other men jumped in and swam to get him.

Stern, a dad of two, said that parental instinct kicked in and he did what any parent would do.