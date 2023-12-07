99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

High School Student Sending Silly Socks To Senior Citizens In 50 States

December 7, 2023 7:30AM EST
Source: YouTube

Elle Gianelli lives in Stockton, California and grew up having a super close relationship with her grandma. That relationship really taught her the value of spending time with elders and sparked an idea in the 7th grade.

That’s when she started Socks 4 Seniors, where she colored silly socks and sent them to nursing and care homes to brighten the residents’ day! And she’s not only kept it up, she’s amping it up for the holidays! So far, Elle has sent fun socks to 92 care homes in 48 states, making a few pen-pals along the way.

Now her goal as a high school junior is to send boxes of silly socks to seniors in all 50 states.  She set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise $10,000 for a big sock drive. She’s so far received  95% of her total in donations with 19 days to go.

 

