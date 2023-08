Source: YouTube

Out of tragedies there are always heroes that emerge…and this is one of those stories.

Benny Reinicke helped Sincerity Mirkovich and her daughter Lani get to safety in the middle of the Maui fires. Sincerity had probably walking, so Benny carried her over a wall on his back…and kept them safe in the water for over 8 hours!

GMA had their story.