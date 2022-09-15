Hero Nurse Saves A Life At A Softball Game

Registered nurse Danya Topham was in the stands watching a softball game in Utah when 57-year-old Darren Ewell collapsed on the ball field. She immediately jumped into action performing chest compressions on him right on the field as others called for help. Once paramedics got there, they used a defibrillator to shock his heart and saved his life. Turns out, Ewell had suffered a massive heart attack on the field that required four heart stents.

