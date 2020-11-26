      Weather Alert

HBO Max Set to Launch “Holiday Wonderland” With 200 Hours of Content

Nov 26, 2020 @ 8:02am

If you’re looking for something to keep you feeling festive, every major streaming network has you covered including HBO Max! HBO Max has officially announced “Holiday Wonderland” featuring 200  hours of holiday programming including the Carrie Underwood Christmas special, A Christmas Carol, and original films like “The 12 Dates of Christmas”!

We especially like the “It Happened Around Christmas” category that even features the Die Hard movies!

 

