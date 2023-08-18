Harry Styles’ Former Home Sold For Over $6 Million

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Harry House isn’t just an album. It’s a place in Hollywood Hills and it’s been sold for a second time since he owned it. Imagine sleeping in the same bedroom Harry Styles once laid his head to rest!

According to People Magazine, the four-bedroom-six-bathroom sold for $6.7 million.

Property records show the Grammy winner sold the home in July 2019 for just $6 million before it hit the market again for $7.955 million in October.

See what 4,000 square feet of glory looks like! Peep pictures of the high ceilings, clean white walls and open floors, and the grassy terrace at People’s link here!