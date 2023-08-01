Harry Styles Donates $6.5 Million To Many Charities Through His Tour

Source: YouTube

Harry Styles’ two-year Love On Tour raised and donated more than $6.5 million to a long list of charities and nonprofit organizations around the world, including Save The Children, Black Minds, the Sydney Zoo and Every Town For Gun Safety. The money was raised over the course of the tour’s 173 shows in Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and Latin America starting in September 2021.

In other Harry news, he went boating in Bolsena, Italy, with James Corden and appears to have a tattoo that reads “Olivia” in cursive on his thigh. It’s above “Colazione,” which is the Italian translation for breakfast.