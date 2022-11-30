Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has A Cyst On Her Ovary

Hailey Bieber announced that she has “a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.” She wrote on her Instagram this week that: “it’s painful and achey and makes me feel bloated and crampy and emotional.”

This is the latest medical episode she’s shared with followers after revealing earlier this year she underwent a heart procedure after suffering a transient ischemic attack (ITA), a mini stroke that causes a temporary blockage. That was likely the result of a congenital heart defect called patent foramen ovale (PFO).