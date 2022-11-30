99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has A Cyst On Her Ovary

November 30, 2022 8:57AM EST
Share

Hailey Bieber announced that she has “a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.” She wrote on her Instagram this week that: “it’s painful and achey and makes me feel bloated and crampy and emotional.”

This is the latest medical episode she’s shared with followers after revealing earlier this year she underwent a heart procedure after suffering a transient ischemic attack (ITA), a mini stroke that causes a temporary blockage. That was likely the result of a congenital heart defect called patent foramen ovale (PFO).

More about:
Hailey Bieber
Instagram
ovarian cyst

POPULAR POSTS

1

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
2

Kids Tell Us How To Cook A Turkey
3

Adorable: Little Boy Surprised With A Puppy
4

You Laugh You Lose: Grandpa's Banned From The Zoo
5

This Professor Gets Everyone Jazzed About Physics With Her Big Energy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE