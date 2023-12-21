Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweet Family Holiday Card
December 21, 2023 11:55AM EST
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s holiday cards have arrived in the mail. Famous tan artist Isabel Alysa posted a photo of the couple’s Christmas card on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (December 20).
Stefani and Shelton appear alongside her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s youngsters on the card. Shelton and Apollo, 9, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17, smile in matching clothes. Stefani gazes affectionately at her husband and sons in a nude, ruffled gown. The family dog was also featured on the card, which reads, “Happy holidays, with love from Gwen, Blake, and the Boys.”
