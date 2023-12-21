99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweet Family Holiday Card

December 21, 2023 11:55AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s holiday cards have arrived in the mail. Famous tan artist Isabel Alysa posted a photo of the couple’s Christmas card on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (December 20).

Credit: Instagram / Isabel Alysa

Stefani and Shelton appear alongside her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s youngsters on the card. Shelton and Apollo, 9, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17, smile in matching clothes. Stefani gazes affectionately at her husband and sons in a nude, ruffled gown. The family dog was also featured on the card, which reads, “Happy holidays, with love from Gwen, Blake, and the Boys.”

So cute!!!

