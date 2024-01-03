99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Guess Who Was the Only Non-Holiday Song in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

January 3, 2024 6:42AM EST
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 16: Jack Harlow performs on stage during the SiriusXM and Pandora present Jack Harlow inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on November 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jack Harlow landed the only non-holiday song in Billboard top 10!

The top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 this week is still mostly made up of holiday songs, except for Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” at No. 9. Well done, sir!!

Brenda Lee’s classic “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” returned to No. 1, where it has spent 3 of the last 4 weeks.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” took the top spot for a week of its own, but ended the year at No. 2. Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” landed at No. 3, Wham’s “Last Christmas” was No. 4, and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” rounded out the top 5. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” by Andy Williams was No. 6, “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!” was No. 7, José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” too the No. 8 spot, and “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes finished the top 10.

