Good Samaritan Helps Boy Put On The Wrong Bus

Kearstin Sanders said her 8-year-old son Denver had a “very traumatic” experience when he was put on the wrong bus home from school in Detroit. A man named Will Eiland was walking home after work when he saw “a kid on the ground crying, so I knew something had to be wrong,” he explained.

Little Denver had been put on the wrong bus at his school and unbeknownst to Will, two police departments were looking for him. He knew to never talk to strangers, but eventually will convinced him to tell him the street he lived on so he could Google the street and have Denver point to about where he lived. When a city bus arrived, the pair hopped on and the bus driver allowed them to ride to the correct destination where Will dropped Denver off at his home.

His mom said, “My son believes he saved his life, and I believe it too.”