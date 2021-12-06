      Weather Alert

Gisele Bundchen Saves A Huge Turtle Trapped In A Net On The Beach

Dec 6, 2021 @ 7:27am
Marine turtles photographed on the beautiful Ningaloo Reef of western Australia.

You can add turtle hero to Gisele Bundchen’s supermodel resume! She shared the rescue on her Instagram Reels…she comes across a large turtle upside down while walking on the beach and begins to carefully de-tangle him from the discarded netting while speaking in Portuguese.

 

