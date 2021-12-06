Gisele Bundchen Saves A Huge Turtle Trapped In A Net On The Beach

You can add turtle hero to Gisele Bundchen’s supermodel resume! She shared the rescue on her Instagram Reels…she comes across a large turtle upside down while walking on the beach and begins to carefully de-tangle him from the discarded netting while speaking in Portuguese.
Gisele Bündchen rescues a sea turtle trapped in a fishing net: 'Opportunity to change begins with a single act' https://t.co/zTutIcIkOu pic.twitter.com/cU8sCcejAJ
— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) December 6, 2021
Gisele Bündchen rescues a sea turtle trapped in a fishing net: 'Opportunity to change begins with a single act' https://t.co/zTutIcIkOu pic.twitter.com/cU8sCcejAJ
— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) December 6, 2021
MORE HERE